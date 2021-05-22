WATCH - Four injured in 15-vehicle pile-up due to stubble smoke on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway
Web Desk
12:52 PM | 22 May, 2021
LAHORE – A massive crash involving more than 15 vehicles on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway left four people injured amid the dense clouds of smoke caused by stubble burning by farmers near Kala Shah Kaku.

The incident occurred to the vehicles which were heading from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad. In the viral footage of the crash, passenger’s coaches and cars can be seen partially damaged after the chain collision.

Reports in local news channel cited that dense clouds of smoke make drivers suddenly stopping the vehicle which resulted in the multiple-vehicle collision.

Motorway police confirmed that it was the third such incident during the last 30 days in the same area as there is no check on cultivators who torched the waste of the fields.

Meanwhile, the motorway officials took up the matter with the Sheikhupura district government to take action against the farmers. The concerned DC then brought the matter to the notice of the home department to impose Section 144 in the surroundings of the Lahore-Islamabad motorway to stop such events that could be fatal.

