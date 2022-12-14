Pakistan’s ex-army chief Gen (r) Bajwa meets former chief justice Saqib Nisar in Lahore: report
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who hung up his boots last month, met former top judge Mian Saqib Nisar in the provincial capital on Tuesday .
Reports in local media suggest that the former top general, who is in news as PTI chief and other leaders are now up in arms against him, visited the residence of Saqib Nisar, the country’s top jurist who served till January 2019.
The two influential members reportedly shared views on political matters in the rare meeting held in Lahore’s Garden Town.
It was reported that it was the first-ever informal interaction between Fen (r) Bajwa and Justice (r) Mian Saqib Nisar after leaving the coveted posts.
Amid the reports, the two remained tight-lipped about the meeting as the full details of the meeting kept under wraps.
Imran Khan owes to Gen (r) Bajwa big time: PM ... 06:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon due in Pakistan today11:32 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan’s ex-army chief Gen (r) Bajwa meets former chief justice ...11:10 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- IMF looking forward to continue dialogue on ninth review after ...10:44 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Polling for second phase of local government elections underway in ...10:14 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif awaits final nod from PM Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar to return to ...09:47 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos from pre-wedding ...10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- SRK, Deepika's latest song invites trolling11:51 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Saba Qamar's 'Kamli' to premiere at European film festival09:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022