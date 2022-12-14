Pakistan’s ex-army chief Gen (r) Bajwa meets former chief justice Saqib Nisar in Lahore: report

LAHORE – Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who hung up his boots last month, met former top judge Mian Saqib Nisar in the provincial capital on Tuesday .

Reports in local media suggest that the former top general, who is in news as PTI chief and other leaders are now up in arms against him, visited the residence of Saqib Nisar, the country’s top jurist who served till January 2019.

The two influential members reportedly shared views on political matters in the rare meeting held in Lahore’s Garden Town.

It was reported that it was the first-ever informal interaction between Fen (r) Bajwa and Justice (r) Mian Saqib Nisar after leaving the coveted posts.

Amid the reports, the two remained tight-lipped about the meeting as the full details of the meeting kept under wraps.