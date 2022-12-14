Pakistani model Aimal Khan gets trolled for recreating Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot
Pakistani model Aimal Khan took the internet by storm as he went full commando recreating Ranveer Singh's infamous photoshoot.
Apparently Inspired by Bollywood’s hunk, Khan posed for Lux Style Award-winning photographer Ashna Khan wearing nothing.
With slicked-back hair, and sporting stubble, the model posed on an elegant chair in a series of monochrome clicks. What followed was a bombardment of comments and hilarious memes. In no time, the pictures grabbed netizens' attention with many slamming him for obscene pictures.
One of the reactions that took the cake was from a user who called it 'waiting time before bath in winter'. Is this Islamic Republic of Pakistan?, others asked while the pictures are also doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Check some of the reactions:
Is this Islamic Republic of Pakistan? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Jfsh9C44Od— Rao (@CasualRao) December 13, 2022
Amid the outrage and trolling, the photographer behind the raunchy shoot has not commented on the matter to clear the air on his recent project.
