Shehnaaz Gill 'likes' Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot

Noor Fatima
09:30 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Famous Bigg Boss star-turned Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill's latest statement has left netizens with mixed reactions.

Gill's comments about one of her fellow actors' controversies triggered boycotts and brought her negative attention from media outlets.   

During an interview, Gill rooted for Ranveer Singh's recent scandalous photoshoot, which landed him in hot waters. She had reportedly blushed when she was asked about the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor and his controversial photos.

Responding to one of the questions regarding what Gill would like to tell Singh if she gets a chance, the Daaka actress blushingly stated, “I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked."

For the unversed, Singh is a five-time Filmfare Award recipient who received criticism for his scandalous photoshoot for Paper magazine. Although netizens were quick to slam Singh, many Bollywood actors supported him including Alia Bhat, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

On the work front, Gill is set to debut alongside Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has another film 100% alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. 

