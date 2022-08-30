Shehnaaz Gill announces her new Bollywood film project

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has joined hands with Bollywood stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi for a family entertainer.

Titled “100%”, the upcoming film will be released on Diwali 2023 and will be directed by Housefull director Sajid Khan. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

Confirming the same, a source close to the production house said, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala join hands for a family entertainer titled 100% starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. The Sajid Khan film is set against the backdrop of the big fat Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies. It promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action, and chaos.” 100% is expected to go on floors early next, in the first half of 2023.

"A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies ! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! ????

Diwali 2023 just got bigger !! Are you ready??????", read Gill's Instagram post.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.