Fiza Ali requests people to help Pakistan's flood victims
Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in flash floods all over Pakistan.
The flood has left more than 30 million people shelter-less and has caused tremendous damage. Celebrities, prominent faces and the masses have been donating and doing charity for the flood-stricken people.
Actress and model Fiza Ali has highlighted the severity of the situation and asked her followers to “help in whatever capacity” possible.
In an Instagram post, she questioned the bad governance and poor people paying the price of the natural calamities.
"#floodvictims #flood #floodinpakistan #fizaaliofficial #imrankhan #imrankhanptiofficial", read her caption.
