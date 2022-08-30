Iqra Aziz leaves fans awestruck with glowing no-makeup selfie

10:57 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Iqra Aziz leaves fans awestruck with glowing no-makeup selfie
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)
Lollywood diva and versatile actress Iqra Aziz has flaunted her chiseled jawline and berry pink lips as she posed for no makeup selfie right after her hydra facial.

The Suno Chanda actress has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Khuda aur Muhabbat and Raqeeb Se.

This time around, Iqra took to her Instagram handle as she posted a no-makeup selfie on Instagram that showed off her absolutely glowing, natural complexion. 

Aziz is widely appreciated for her impeccable acting skills and was last seen in the romantic series Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 portraying Mahi opposite Feroze Khan. 

On the personal front, Iqra tied the knot in 2018 with an amazing proposal made by fellow actor Yasir Hussain that went viral.

