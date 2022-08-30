Iqra Aziz leaves fans awestruck with glowing no-makeup selfie
Share
Lollywood diva and versatile actress Iqra Aziz has flaunted her chiseled jawline and berry pink lips as she posed for no makeup selfie right after her hydra facial.
The Suno Chanda actress has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Khuda aur Muhabbat and Raqeeb Se.
This time around, Iqra took to her Instagram handle as she posted a no-makeup selfie on Instagram that showed off her absolutely glowing, natural complexion.
View this post on Instagram
Aziz is widely appreciated for her impeccable acting skills and was last seen in the romantic series Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 portraying Mahi opposite Feroze Khan.
On the personal front, Iqra tied the knot in 2018 with an amazing proposal made by fellow actor Yasir Hussain that went viral.
Watch: Iqra Aziz’s adorable reaction over ... 12:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have cemented their position as the best celebrity ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Canada to assist Pakistan in flood relief efforts: PM Trudeau08:02 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- US couple sets Guinness World Record for height difference07:44 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan Army to rebuild houses in flood-affected areas: COAS Bajwa07:21 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Ertugrul actor Engin Altan prays for flood-hit Pakistanis06:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Salman Ahmed and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mark 10 years at London ...02:23 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022