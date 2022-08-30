Minor girl raped, murdered in Lahore swimming pool

LAHORE – In seventh incident of sexual assault in Punjab capital, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, and murdered in a private swimming pool in the Manwan area on Sunday night.

The FIR stated that the victim went to a nearby swimming pool with her siblings and later went missing.

Her brother Sajjad started looking for her as she went missing all of a sudden. He then asked the swimming pool owner, Ali Raza, who told him that the girl left for home.

The family started searching again near the house but all in vain, they visited the pool for the second time and eventually found the victim floating in the swimming pool. The victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Later the pool owner Ali Raza was detained, and a case was registered over the complaint of the victim’s family under sections related to murder and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the family and residents of the area staged protest by blocking Ring Road with the deceased girl’s body. The family lamented that the sections related to rape were not included in the FIR.

Many of similar cases were reported in the last few days. On August 22, a case was reported in Nawab Town where a suspect raped a mentally challenged girl.

Another case was reported the same day in Ghaziabad where a teenage student was raped by a teacher. On August 23, another girl was raped in the Garden Town area, while a culprit lured the nine-year-old victim in the country’s cultural capital.

Two other girls were sexually assaulted in the city on August 25, and August 27 respectively.