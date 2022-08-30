Pakistan Army to rebuild houses in flood-affected areas: COAS Bajwa

Military step up efforts as desperation mounts in flood-hit regions
Web Desk
07:21 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Source: @BlhMuhafiz (Twitter)
PESHAWAR – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat and interacted with evacuated people, the military's media wing said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the top general spent time with flood-affected people who thanked the army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but to their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return.

COAS Bajwa also interacted with media correspondents and urged the international community to provide emergency assistance to the distressed Pakistani people dealing with the aftermath of devastating floods.

He called the scale of devastation from floods ‘massive’, especially in Sindh, while he vowed to rebuild houses for the affected families as millions are in need of food and shelter.

Officials will compile data from across Pakistan and coordinate efforts for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the floods, he added.

Proposes action against construction along river banks

The Army chief also mentioned that many bridges and accommodation places have been destroyed and proposed action against those who allowed their reconstruction on river banks.

He refrained from quoting exact numbers related to devastation, however, added that the rescue and relief efforts would be completed soon but the real challenge is the rehabilitation of flood survivors.

