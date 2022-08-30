US couple sets Guinness World Record for height difference

US citizens Christie Chandler and Senecca Corsetti made headlines for their sizable height difference.

In St. George, Utah, the spouses became the epitome of the fact that love knows no bounds when they became the first to be recognized for the greatest height differential of a married couple.

According to media reports, Christie is 5 ft 11.74 in (182.22 cm) tall while Senecca is 2 ft 9.44 in (84.94 cm) taller than her wife Senecca, who measures 3 ft 2.29 in (97.28 cm).

Senecca suffers from a form of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia which affects the normal development of cartilage and bone. Christie was motivated to apply for the record title. The was later recognized by Guinness World Records.

The duo met while teaching at the same school and decided to get married in June 2021. During an interview, the couple revealed that they had earlier joked about having a world-record height difference.

The couple's marriage has been supported by their coworkers and students alike. Although the couple admits that their marriage has faced some minor difficulties due to their height difference. The couple is confident that they are just as capable of accomplishing what anyone else can.