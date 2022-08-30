‘Colossal crisis’: UN issues flash appeal for $160mn to help flood-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan as more than 1,100 people have died so far while millions of homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The top world body calls for raising funds as torrents of floodwater swept buildings, turning parts of the country into inland seas.

Speaking at an event arranged by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guterres said the funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health support.

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed - with millions more lives shattered.



This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

The UN Chief further said the world must take collective action against climate change and assist Pakistan in responding to the colossal crisis.

Guterres pointed out that the South Asian region is most vulnerable among the worst climate hotspots and people living in the region are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts than the rest of the world.

Giving an overview of massive destruction, he said people’s livelihoods are shattered and critical infrastructure has been washed away along with the dreams of people.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Planning Minister said the country needs more than $10 billion to repair the damage caused by record rains.

Nearly three months of torrential rains, which is said to be the most destructive monsoon season in a decade, also forced food shortages as one-third of the country is submerged in water. The country is also facing skyrocketing inflation as well as political instability.