Sajal Aly's black see-through saree draws reaction from social media users

Lollywood’s favourite Sajal Aly is one of the brilliant Pakistani actresses who carved a niche for themselves in a short span of time, garnering accolades on the national and international levels.

Loved by millions of fans across boundaries, Aly's career saw a wonderful growth, but that didn’t stop netizens from schooling her on her fashion choices from time to time. Making headlines for her latest bold avatar, the Gul e Rana actress divided the internet into polarising opinions.

Under the strict scrutiny of netizens, Aly’s black see-through saree invited severe criticism and trolling.

The black classic saree by famed Pakistani designer Asim Jofa is a masterpiece with its lovely noir chiffon outfit crafted to perfection with diagonally embroidered sequins and a fully embroidered blouse covered with spangles. The endearing silhouette is bound to create a smoldering look and is definitely going to steal the thunder of every occasion.

Paired with silver statement jhumkas and a dramatic ring, Aly looked like a black swan.

With different opinions attacking and defending Aly, fans were of the view that she's changed post-divorce with Ahad Raza Mir. Some said that Pakistani actors have started following the Western path and forgot their own.

Many Lollywood stars have been severely criticised for posting pictures and videos amidst the flash floods, and Aly has just joined the list. Yet to address the online trolling, Aly hasn’t given out any statement.

On the work front, Aly has been cast in an international project alongside Hollywood actors. The production of What’s Love Got To Do With It? has been done under the banner of Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.