Maryam Nawaz lambasted for ‘attempting to copy’ Angelina Jolie

MULTAN – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's recent pictures from her visit to some floot-hit areas have left many people infuriated.

She paid a visit to the flood-hit Taunsa to sympathise with the flood victims. Dressed in an all-black shalwar kameez, she was accompanied by her husband Captain Safdar and a convoy of 60 cars for her security.

Maryam's 'candid' pictures from the visit drew ire from the social media users for their uncanny resemblance to Hollywood leading lady Angelina Jolie’s pictures from her visit to Pakistan after the super floods of 2010.

As the pictures went viral on social media, keyboard warriors started trolling her for “using people’s grief and sorrow as a photo-op for her PR strategy” and called the execution a “rip-off of the 2010 Jolie visit to Pakistan.”

Social media users pointed out how she brought a dozen cars, security personnel and motorcycles to a calamity-stricken area.

It's laughable. Seriously ? More than 32 million people lost their houses , families , have no access to basic human needs and this woman here is worried about aesthetics . Trying so hard to be Angelina.Grow up .What are you ? 12 ? #AngelinaJolie #MaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/fVePvyMFJF — YourGuro ???????????????? (@notyour_guro) August 30, 2022

Can't believe she spent crores of rupees on official protocol just to have a photo shoot like Angelina Jolie with the flood victims. That's very unfortunate indeed to keep feeding such dirty elite on taxpayers' money.#عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/wFCeqjviUn — PK ???????? (@ShahidNadeem_PK) August 29, 2022

Cheap third class copy of #AngelinaJolie are roaming around in Pakistan. The whole family is desperately trying to be british. Shame on her. #MaryamNawaz went to met flood affected people of south Punjab with full protocol. Kuch to khuda ka khouf karain.#بغیرت_بڈھی pic.twitter.com/cN3VXkHS9S — Zartaj Rathore (@RathoreZartaj) August 29, 2022