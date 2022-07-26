'Judicial coup' – PML-N's Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC ruling in Punjab CM election case
ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict in the Punjab chief minister election case.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's victory in Punjab chief minister's election as null and void. The court threw Maryam's first cousin Hamza Shahbaz out of chief minister's office and declared Elahi new chief minister of the province.
Maryam took to Twitter to share her opinion on the apex court ruling, which has been hailed widely across Pakistan, especially by the PTI and PML-Q leaders and social media users.
The judgement of the Supreme Court revoking deputy speaker’s ruling is a ‘judicial coup’, Maryam wrote.
JUDICIAL COUP.— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 26, 2022
انصاف کا قتل نا منظور! pic.twitter.com/uFHgeDMroX— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 26, 2022
Her tweet came minutes after the apex court struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s controversial ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election, and termed it ‘illegal’.
Last week, Dost Mazari rejected the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers in favour of Pervaiz Elahi during the election for coveted post citing a letter from PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the Constitution.
