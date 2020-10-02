Trump, Melania just announced testing positive for COVID-19 and people have a lot to say
US President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and the first lady have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a tweet today, the US President said that they will begin quarantine and recovery process immediately, adding that, “We will get through this TOGETHER!”.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Melania Trump also posted tweet on her personal Twitter account and wrote that “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19”
“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”, the Melania added.
As soon as the news broke out, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and here’s what people have to say:
Time for your medicine, Mr. Trump.#TrumpHasCovid #TheReckoning pic.twitter.com/0SpJNIDmOH— Grizzly Stanton (@GrizzlyStanton) October 2, 2020
biden after trump made fun of him for wearing a mask #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/zpi3i1Iurn— isabella l (@isabellabeellaa) October 2, 2020
"Wake up, Trump has tested positive for Covid!" pic.twitter.com/oNrBwbaFr0— Andy Miller (@i_am_mill_i_am) October 2, 2020
Donald Trump has contracted COVID-19 😂— 𝒥𝑜𝓈𝒽𝓊𝒶🐾 (@malii_joshua) October 2, 2020
The irony is fucking hilarious!!!!!!!!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ncL1wrAz2v
https://twitter.com/marknorm/status/1311938483594854401?s=20
Everyone’s saying that #TrumpHasCovid is Karma.— Anil Kumar Rout (@iamanilroutoo7) October 2, 2020
It’s not karma — it’s science.
His children refused to wear masks during the debate. Are they also positive? This family doesn’t care about anyone, but themselves. I’m worried about all the people they might have infected. pic.twitter.com/chE3qzKuA1
Trump has spent all year convincing one half of the country the virus is a hoax and the other half that he himself is such a fraud that even when he says he’s tested positive their first thought is not to believe him. #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpCovid— Richard Hine (@richardhine) October 2, 2020
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
