Trump, Melania just announced testing positive for COVID-19 and people have a lot to say

01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Trump, Melania just announced testing positive for COVID-19 and people have a lot to say
Share

US President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and the first lady have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet today, the US President said that they will begin quarantine and recovery process immediately, adding that, “We will get through this TOGETHER!”.

Melania Trump also posted tweet on her personal Twitter account and wrote that “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19” 

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”, the Melania added.

As soon as the news broke out, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and here’s what people have to say: 

https://twitter.com/marknorm/status/1311938483594854401?s=20

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, ...
03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of ...
02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Trump, Melania just announced testing positive ...
01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
10 celebrity couples that will convince you true ...
12:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing ...
11:45 AM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr