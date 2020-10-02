Pakistan refutes baseless reports claiming Pak Army fighting alongside Azerbaijan against Armenia
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Friday has strongly rejected speculative and baseless media report claiming Pakistani army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh.
Responding to queries about the media report, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said such reports are irresponsible.
Reiterating Pakistan's position on the issue, he said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Spokesperson said the intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate. This could compromise the peace and security of the entire region.
He said Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation.
The Spokesperson said Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
