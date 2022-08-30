Netizens snub Zarnish Khan for grooving to Indian song amid crisis
Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time owing to her laudable dress sense and impeccable performances in back-to-back hit drama serials.
The Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress was recently schooled by netizens for sharing a video on Instagram.
The Aitebaar starlet has been quite active on social media but her latest video didn't sit right with many of her fans and followers. Grooving to Tukur Tukur by Pritam for the Bollywood movie Dilwale, Khan seemed quite happy and enjoyed the vibe.
Khan captioned the video, "Tukur Tukur!" followed by an eye emoji. The video has been liked by more than 45k people.
Although the initial response to Khan's video wasn't harsh, netizens made unsolicited suggestions and gave advice that she shouldn't post such things amid the crisis created by flash floods and economic recession in the country. Khan has yet to address this matter.
On the work front, Khan has been considered a promising talented actor who with her marvelous acting skills in dramas including Muhabbat Abh Nahi Hogi, Aitebaar, Aik Mohabbat Kaafi Hai, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.
For Susraal Mera, Khan received Hum Award for Best Soap Actress. For her performance in Aye Zindagi, Khan earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at Hum Awards.
