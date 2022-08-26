Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new video
Share
Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan has solidified her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
This time around, the De Ijazat actor left her admirers' hearts swooning as she shared a beautiful video with them. Donning an uber chick look, Zarnish posted the sizzling video on Instagram. The aforementioned video showed Zarnish lip-synching the song Tukar Tukar from the Bollywood movie Dilwale.
“Tukar tukar! ????” the caption of Zarnish Khan’s viral video on Instagram read. The clip of her lip-synching song Tukur Tukur has thousands of likes from netizens.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan is currently starring in Yeh Ishq Samjh Na Aye opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shahroze Sabzwari and Syeda Tuba Anwar in lead roles.
Zarnish Khan sheds light on 'compromise' in a ... 10:41 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Versatile Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan is making headlines for the message she shared on Instagram about a ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he drops his new rap song07:45 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
- RUDA conducts successful balloting of Chahar Bagh residential plots06:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Mehar Bano’s new bold video sets internet on fire05:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022