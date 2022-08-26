Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new video
06:13 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new video
Source: Zarnish Khan (Instagram)
Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan has solidified her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

This time around, the De Ijazat actor left her admirers' hearts swooning as she shared a beautiful video with them. Donning an uber chick look, Zarnish posted the sizzling video on Instagram. The aforementioned video showed Zarnish lip-synching the song Tukar Tukar from the Bollywood movie Dilwale.

“Tukar tukar! ????” the caption of Zarnish Khan’s viral video on Instagram read. The clip of her lip-synching song Tukur Tukur has thousands of likes from netizens.

On the work front, Khan is currently starring in Yeh Ishq Samjh Na Aye opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shahroze Sabzwari and Syeda Tuba Anwar in lead roles.

Zarnish Khan sheds light on 'compromise' in a ... 10:41 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

Versatile Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan is making headlines for the message she shared on Instagram about a ...

