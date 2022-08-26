Zoya Nasir and Hania Aamir amuse fans with BTS video from 'Mere Humsafar'
Web Desk
07:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Zoya Nasir and Hania Aamir amuse fans with BTS video from 'Mere Humsafar'
Source: Zoya Nasir / Hania Aamir (Instagram)
Share

'Mere Humsafar'  has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

Keeping in view that the drama is s heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.

Now, Zoya Nasir has left the fans delighted as a BTS video has started doing rounds where the Zebaish actress has a gala time with the Ishqiya actress.

"Ye meri behen hai", the Hania actress captioned the hilarious Instagram reel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat. 

Hania Aamir steals attention with a hilarious ... 09:42 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

While many actors are known for method acting, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir knows how to blow life into her character ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
05:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Mehar Bano’s new bold video sets internet on ...
05:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new video
06:13 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly cheers for husband Ali Ansari as he ...
07:45 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir heaps praise on Ishqiya co-star ...
04:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Kinza Hashmi wins hearts with latest video
04:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
05:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr