Zoya Nasir and Hania Aamir amuse fans with BTS video from 'Mere Humsafar'
'Mere Humsafar' has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.
Keeping in view that the drama is s heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments.
Now, Zoya Nasir has left the fans delighted as a BTS video has started doing rounds where the Zebaish actress has a gala time with the Ishqiya actress.
"Ye meri behen hai", the Hania actress captioned the hilarious Instagram reel.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat.
