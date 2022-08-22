Hania Aamir steals attention with a hilarious video
While many actors are known for method acting, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir knows how to blow life into her character not just with her charming smile and dimples but also with her talent and quirky takes on connecting with her fans. The Janaan actress is currently dominating the industry and TRP records with her latest drama serial Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.In a current reel shared on Instagram with fellow actress, Hira Khan, Aamir jumps on the bandwagon of the viral ‘Apko Kya’ trend, from Indian serial Anupamaa.
The viral video garnered over 350,000 likes and also has tons of comments in reference to the drama.
The actress wrote, Rumi in essence."
View this post on Instagram
Mere Humsafar became one of the top-watched shows with millions of views and a fanbase not limited to Pakistan but also from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Mere Humsafar stars Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood, and Aly Khan.
