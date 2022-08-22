Zhalay Sarhadi shares stunning pictures

While the price of the US dollar may be rising and it makes many people think twice before planning a trip, Pakistani actress Zhalay Sarhadi is divorced of any such thoughts. For Sarhadi, vacation strictly means summer, style, and sunglasses only. The Rang Laaga actress's vicarious vacation pictures are giving major goals to netizens, and although many celebrities may be on vacation, Sarhadi's style has its own league.

The Nazo actress is currently having the best time of her life in the United States of America and shared pictures from multiple destinations she has been to.

From Houston to Chicago to Michigan, Sarhadi has been turning heads everywhere both virtually and in real life.

On the work front, Sarhadi is praised for her performance in Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo, and Yaar Na Bichray. With a career spanning over two decades, Zhalay is considered an icon in the industry.

