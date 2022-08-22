Zhalay Sarhadi shares stunning pictures

Noor Fatima
10:01 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi shares stunning pictures
Source: Zhalay Sarhadi (Instgram)
Share

While the price of the US dollar may be rising and it makes many people  think twice before planning a trip, Pakistani actress Zhalay Sarhadi is divorced of any such thoughts. For Sarhadi, vacation strictly means summer, style, and sunglasses only. The Rang Laaga actress's vicarious vacation pictures are giving major goals to netizens, and although many celebrities may be on vacation, Sarhadi's style has its own league.

The Nazo actress is currently having the best time of her life in the United States of America and shared pictures from multiple destinations she has been to.

From Houston to Chicago to Michigan, Sarhadi has been turning heads everywhere both virtually and in real life.    

On the work front, Sarhadi is praised for her performance in Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo, and Yaar Na Bichray. With a career spanning over two decades, Zhalay is considered an icon in the industry. 

Zhalay Sarhadi gives Hania Aamir a 'weird advice' ... 09:20 AM | 15 Jul, 2022

Pakistani actress-turned-host Nida Yasir invited Zhalay Sarhadi, Hareem Farooq, Hania Aamir and Ayesha Omar to her ...

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video 07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the ...

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video 07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping ...
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with ...
07:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Feroze Khan commends Imran Khan in latest tweet
09:21 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Seemab Gul's 'Sandstorm' achieves another ...
09:02 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Asim Raza celebrates star-studded birthday
08:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir steals attention with a hilarious ...
09:42 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr