Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Web Desk
07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Source: Zhalay (Instagram)
Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The Dil e Jaanam star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too. Recently, the 33-year-old star uploaded some funny TikTok videos that have left the netizens amused.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalaibee actor shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking a comic script on the feed. The hilarious video shows Zhalay lip-syncing a funny script ‘Mera shair meri marzi’.

On the work front, Zhalay was praised for her performances in drama serials ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Badnaam’, ‘Khoat’, ‘Mera Saaein’ and ‘Aks’ among others.

Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly
09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

