Sadaf Kanwal opens up about her ‘rivalry’ with Alizeh Shah

Lovebirds Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal are quite the limelight stealers owing to their array of controversies.

The celebrity couple recently made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan to set the record straight and clear the air by offering clarifications for their precious comments.

Among their controversial remarks, supermodel Sadaf Kanwal shed light on why she took Alizeh Shah’s name on a show and if there is some alleged rivalry between them.

The rumours were rife that there is some tension between Kanwal and Shah. Earlier, on The Couple Show host Aagha Ali asked Kanwal, “which actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry you would forbid Shahroz Sabzwari to work with?”

The options included Hiba Bukhari, Rimsha Khan and Alizeh Shah to which Sadaf promptly replied Shah, Now giving an explanation, the Alif actor said, “I called Alizeh and apologised”.

Moreover, the Nand actor supported his wife and said that Sadaf also made it clear that if Alizeh works with him in future she will not have any issue with that.

Sabzwari’s second marriage with Sadaf became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married couple stood tall in the face of backlash and trolling.

Earlier, Kanwal had announced that her own fashion brand is “coming soon”. She announced the news and requested for prayers and support.