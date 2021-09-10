Taliban must guarantee rights of Afghan women: Malala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai has said that the statements are not enough and Taliban must guarantee and protect the rights of Afghanistan women.

She expressed these views while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Friday. Girls need education for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, she added.

Malala said that international human rights laws guarantee education rights for women. She said the right to education is not only for individuals.

Malala asked the UN to ensure the protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. She added that the UN must remember its commitment to protecting the dignity of the human person.

Discussing the status of schools in Afghanistan, Malala told the UNSC that secondary schools have shut and teachers and students have been told to wait at home.

She added that female teachers no longer have jobs because they are not allowed to teach boys.

Calling on the UN, Malala asked for a robust monitoring system to be put in place so human rights abuses can be tracked in Afghanistan, especially regarding girl’s education.

PM Imran urges world to show solidarity with ... 09:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2021 Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the international community to show solidarity with the Afghan people, engage ...

Malala further asked for a significant increase in humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan so schools can open and operate safely.

She added that additional assistance should be given to Afghanistan’s neighbours so the education of refugee children can be ensured.

UN presence in all areas of Afghanistan is needed more than ever, Malala said.

She urged for the UNSC to stand with the girls and women in Afghanistan.