Sadaf Kanwal wishes Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday with an adorable video

Celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal are always in the headlines given the fact that the moral brigade is always on their case.

This time around, supermodel Sadaf left the fans gushing as she had the perfect birthday wish for her husband who turned 36.

Kanwal kept the wish sweet and short as she turned to her Instagram handle and posted a cute video of her husband.

Showering love on her husband, the Balu Mahi star wrote, “Yes he is clearly not a hugger. My awkward husband, I Love you sooo much!!”

“Happy Birthday @shahrozsabzwari,” Sadaf continued.

The endearing post garnered thousands of likes within no time. Commenting on the post, fellow stars also wished Shahroz on his birthday.

Sabzwari’s second marriage with Sadaf became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married couple stood tall in the face of backlash and trolling.

Earlier, Kanwal had announced that her own fashion brand is “coming soon”. She announced the news and requested for prayers and support.