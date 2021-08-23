Sadaf Kanwal announces fashion line's launch

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal has announced that her own fashion brand is “coming soon”.

She announced the news on Instagram and asked for prayers and support.

“Very proud to announce my very own Fashion Line. A venture very close to our hearts. Need your prayers and support,” she wrote.

A number of celebrities, including Hira Mani and Sana Javed, congratulated her on business venture.

Her husband Shahroz Sabzwari also posted same news on Instagram.