Saheefa Jabbar Khattak all set to launch her own fashion line

LAHORE- Did you know that some of the most successful fashion labels across the globe are run by entertainers.

From Jessica Simpson to the Olsen twins, there are numerous success stories out there.

After making her mark in the acting world, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is also ready to launch her own fashion brand.

Giving us a sneak peek into her designs, Khattak took to Instagram to share the idea behind her new fashion line.

"I'm really excited and happy to share something very close and dear to my heart. Months of hard work, creative planning and excellent craftsmanship has gone into designing my very own fashion label, Evervanna," she wrote.

Inspired by her trendy, yet minimalist style, the actress has curated a fashion line that will be accessible to everyone.

"The idea was to use my personal style and preferences to create a line of clothing with one of a kind designs, accessible to everyone."

She continued, "I've always been inspired by the designers for whom I model and the unique clothes Pakistani fashion keeps churning out. Evervanna is in part an extension of my experience in Pakistani fashion, and I believe the first line exhibits a new direction for streetwear. My experiences as a fashion curator over the years has left me encouraged, this collection in part does follow the imagination, creativity and style of my favored international designers.

"Through the years the support, love and encouragement of my fans and followers has kept me going and allowed me to scale new heights and begin new chapters in my life with certainty and confidence. Being able to launch Evervanna is a proud moment in this journey, and I'm thrilled to share it with everyone. I hope you take to the label and wear it, own it and find yourself in my clothes!! #IWearEVS" concluded Saheefa.

Khattak is currently starring in ARY’s ‘Log Kya Kahainge’ opposite Faysal Qureshi.

Can't wait to see what she has in store for us.

