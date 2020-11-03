IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets Peshawar Zalmi's chairman Javed Afridi

After exploring tourist destinations and the beauty of Pakistan, renowned Turkish chef and social media sensation Burak Ozdemir also got a chance to interact with Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and CEO of Haier, Javed Afridi.

Afridi took to Twitter to share pictures of his meeting with Ozdemir. The expert chef was seen posing with a Peshawar Zalmi bat and was gifted a shawl, a Chitrali hat and a Peshawari turban by Afridi himself.

Ozdemir arrived in Pakistan on October 31st. The 26 years old is known for his awesome cooking videos and efficient skills and the videos are highly admired in Pakistan.

With over 476,000 followers on Twitter and 17.2million followers on Instagram, Burak has now become a global sensation.

Upon his arrival in Pakistan, the celebrated chef said that Pakistan and Turkey share an extraordinary harmony when it comes to cultures and food and he has traveled all the way from his country to experience what Pakistan actually looks like in reality.

On Monday, he travelled up to Pakistan’s scenic Murree hills and in a recent social media post said he was mesmerised with beauty of Malka Kohisar (Queen of Hills) Murree.

He also visited the Panagah in Islamabad on Saturday and also prepared local cuisines in the kitchen of the Shelter home. Later he sits with the people and ate food.

