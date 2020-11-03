Punjab allows restricted Raiwaind congregation over Covid-19 fears
Web Desk
01:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab government grant approval to hold annual Raiwind religious congregation with the participation from all over the country.

The annual Tablighi Ijtama at Raiwind will be held from Nov 6 to 8 while International participants are not allowed from attending the Raiwind congregation.

Of the 54,000 invited participants, 6,000 are from Lahore, 9,600 from Peshawar, 6,000 each from Multan and Balochistan, 4,800 from Faisalabad, 9,600 from Karachi, and 6,000 each from DG Khan and Swat.

The outdoor gathering is strongly recommended during the Ijtama in which individuals should stay at least six feet apart. The district leaders would make sure the symptomatic screening of all the participants at the point of origin before departure.

The regions with test positivity rates averaging more than 5% for more than a week would not be invited to the ijtema. Children and individuals with medical history would not be allowed to the gathering too.

Traveler with symptoms or contact of Covid positive person in last 14 days will only be allowed to participate if tests negative.

 

