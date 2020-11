'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik requests followers to avoid littering

Adnan Malik really knows how to stand up for what he believes in. Whether it's feminism or mental health, he always uses his platform for good. Now, the actor is using his platform to speak out against littering.

Recently on Instagram, Malik posted a picture of being surrounded by trash in the northern areas, alongside an inspiring rant about the importance of not littering.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAtLKsgX0f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAtLKsgX0f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAtLKsgX0f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">INSTAGRAM VS. REALITY Swipe right —-> It’s crazy to me that we journey to these incredibly scenic places to be photographed in front of raw, natural beauty, while simultaneously littering it so heartlessly. Are we that vain as a species that while we obsess over the perfect picture, we can’t carry our garbage back and dispose of it properly in a trash bin? To just dump our plastic refuse right there & ruin the experience for others? Don’t we think about the animals & birds that will suffer because of this inorganic, man-made creation that may poison or kill them? Or do we assume that someone will come & clean it up after us? Or that it will naturally decompose (which p.s takes 1000 years) As all of you know, I love mama nature & travel around the world to experience her in all her glory. In those travels I’ve realized 2 things about Pakistan. First, that we are blessed with exceptional landscape & wilderness at par with the best in the world ???????????????? & secondly, that our people (especially our youth) are not respectful of this bc no matter where I go in Pakistan there are plastic wrappers, bottles & bags littered on paths, dumped in bushes or abandoned at picnic sites. At Mirajani, when I asked the local caretaker of the trail he grievously told me that most of the trash is left behind by field tripping school & college students. This is unacceptable to me. Over 50 percent of my followers are between the ages of 13-24. How can it be that the future of my country, most of you reading this, the people who will Inherit this gorgeous land, be so lazy, so heartless, so selfish as to dump trash in nature? I expect better and hope each one of you make smart sustainable choices. Carry a reusable bag with you, stuff it with your trash & toss it into a trashcan when you’re done with the adventure. And if you’ve got a big ❤️ Clean up for others too. (See pic 3) They get embarrassed when they see you do it. This planet is the only one we have & if we want it to remain beautiful, sustainable for other species to co-exist and YES, For more epic Instagram photos in dramatic natural landscapes that aren’t filthy- Please clean up after yourselves</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/adnanmalik1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Adnan Malik</a> (@adnanmalik1) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2020-10-31T14:19:58+00:00">Oct 31, 2020 at 7:19am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

"It’s crazy to me that we journey to these incredibly scenic places to be photographed in front of raw, natural beauty, while simultaneously littering it so heartlessly," read the caption of the post.

Expressing his disappointment, Malik added, "Are we that vain as a species that while we obsess over the perfect picture, we can’t carry our garbage back and dispose of it properly in a trash bin? To just dump our plastic refuse right there and ruin the experience for others?"

He continued, "Don’t we think about the animals and birds that will suffer because of this inorganic, man-made creation that may poison or kill them? Or do we assume that someone will come & clean it up after us? Or that it will naturally decompose."

"As all of you know, I love mama nature and travel around the world to experience her in all her glory. In those travels, I’ve realised two things about Pakistan," Malik penned. "First, we are blessed with exceptional landscape and wilderness at par with the best in the world and secondly, that our people (especially our youth) are not respectful of this because no matter where I go in Pakistan there are plastic wrappers, bottles and bags littered on paths, dumped in bushes or abandoned at picnic sites."

Condemning the tourist's irresponsible behaviour, Malik said, the 'Pyar Keh Sadqay' actor added, "Most of the trash is left behind by field tripping school and college students. This is unacceptable to me. Over 50 percent of my followers are between the ages of 13-24. How can it be that the future of my country, most of you reading this, the people who will Inherit this gorgeous land, be so lazy, so heartless, so selfish as to dump trash in nature?"

Concluding his post, Malik said, "I expect better and hope each one of you makes smart sustainable choices. Carry a reusable bag with you, stuff it with your trash and toss it into a trashcan when you’re done with the adventure. And if you’ve got a big heart, clean up for others too. They get embarrassed when they see you do it."

"This planet is the only one we have and if we want it to remain beautiful, sustainable for other species to co-exist and YES, For more epic Instagram photos in dramatic natural landscapes that aren’t filthy. Please clean up after yourselves."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!