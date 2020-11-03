Punjab govt announces Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship program
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has introduced Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships worth Rs50 crore.
The tweet from the Pakistan Radio Twitter handle states, Punjab CM @UsmanAKBuzdar announces to start 500 million rupees worth 'Rehmat ul Alameen scholarship program in the province.
Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Buzdar said that respect to the Hazrat Muhammad SAW is of paramount importance and is the part of the faith of all Muslims around the world.
He said that any act of disrespecting toward Prophet Muhammad PBUH in the garb of freedom of expression, will not be tolerated.
The Rehmat ul Alameen scholarship program announced by Punjab government is of 500 million rupees worth in the province.
