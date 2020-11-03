Punjab govt announces Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship program

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has introduced Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships worth Rs50 crore.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Buzdar said that respect to the Hazrat Muhammad SAW is of paramount importance and is the part of the faith of all Muslims around the world.

He said that any act of disrespecting toward Prophet Muhammad PBUH in the garb of freedom of expression, will not be tolerated.

