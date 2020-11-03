Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartphone with Best-in-Class Camera Capabilities and Modern Sleek Design

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand today announced the launch of vivo V20 SE smartphone, as a part of its brand new V20 series in Pakistan. Further strengthening its commitment to provide consumer-centric features, vivo V20 series offer industry-best camera technology, futuristic design, and powerful all-around performance. The new vivo V20 SE has been developed to complement the lifestyle of young, evolved and fashion-savvy consumers.

The V20 SE flaunts an innovative 32MP Super Night Selfie camera with Aura Screen Light that allows users to capture the perfect moments in their lives with clear and bright photos even in night scene/dark light environment. The smartphone features a Sleek Magical Design for comfort hold that compliments the users’ taste and lifestyle. The device is slim and lightweight with a 7.83mm 3D body and incorporates the latest fashion elements to give a beautiful appearance, in line with one’s personal style and choice. The smartphone is supported by 33W FlashCharge capability that allows the user to engage with the device throughout the day.

“At vivo, we are constantly looking into consumer preferences and bringing in meaningful innovation while keeping consumers in mind. Further to our deep insights into consumer needs, the V20SE has been developed to provide best-in-class camera technology, packed in a sleek and affordable, device. Taking into consideration the selfie craze and latest photography trends, the new V20 SE smartphone is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers.“ said Zohair Chohan, Senior Manager Brand Strategy for vivo in Pakistan.

Best In Segment Camera With Super Night Mode And Superwide Angle:

32MP Front Camera - vivo V20 SE features a 32 MP Super Night Selfie camera offers perfect clarity even in low light scenarios and is capable of preserving incredibly intricate details while capturing precious life moments.

Super Night Selfie: This professional night scene camera mode triumphs through the night and provides better imaging effect in night scene or in dark light environment. The intelligent technology brightens dark spots and reduces overexposure in highlights, so that night portraits boast greater brightness, clarity and balance. It can be paired with Face Beauty effects too, to further finetune your beauty in dark atmospheres.

Aura Screen Light: Aura Screen Light is a special vivo tool designed to bring studio-standard lighting to nighttime selfies. It adjusts automatically to ambient light indoors and outdoors. So no matter how dark it is - it is always showtime.

Multi-Style Portrait: Multi-Style Portrait gives instant style makeovers, with pre-packaged facial enhancements and bokeh effects as well as matching color tones and makeup. Just one tap is all it takes to transform an ordinary selfie into a dazzling cover shot.

AI Face Beauty: The updated AI Face Beauty feature works across five aspects – skin color, texture, contour, facial features and makeup. With optimization tailored for male faces, it can also make men look more masculine.

Professional Portrait: The Professional Portrait Mode offers Face Beauty and Pose Master, bokeh effects, and a range of artistic styles to help you look like a glamorous celebrity.

48MP Rear Camera - vivo V20 SE offers a 48MP AI Triple camera, that allows photography enthusiasts to capture stunning and clear images with its powerful features. From countryside colours to city architecture, from day to night, in landscapes and portraits – everything can be captured with vibrant detail. Capturing moments through pictures or videos becomes all the more exciting with Super Wide-Angle and Super Macro mode.

Super Night Mode: The professional night scene camera mode provides better imaging effect in night scene or in dark light environment.

Super Wide-Angle: The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera offers 120 degrees of panoramic vantage, that lets users enjoy a larger, wider world view.

Super Macro: Get closer to your subject – as close as 2.5cm – and watch an entire miniature world unfold. Dew drops, flower petals and millions of other small wonders are now within your reach.

Ultra Stable Video: This feature dynamically crops the video through EIS detection to reduce blurring caused by camera shake during recording.

Video Face Beauty: This feature is crafted so that beauty effects can be added when recording videos, that allows users to post stunning videos and pictures on social media platforms.

Sleek Magical Design – All In Your Palm

V20 SE redefines luxury with its sleek and modern design, bright and elegant colours that impeccably fit in with the evolving lifestyles of millennials. The device stands out in the clutter for its 7.83mm sleek design and 3D body. The device is extremely lightweight and designed to be held comfortably in your hand. Its 3D body curves are complemented by a high polymer material; delivering a smooth and relaxed finish that feels premium.

In line with one’s personal style and choice, the vivo V20 SE comes in two bright colours - Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue. Our world-class designers took their inspiration from the depths of the universe and nature’s grace. Elements of high fashion were also blended in, creating a streamlined, trend-setting look.

Gravity Black: The dark gradient looks luxurious and has a sharp technological feel. It is based on the shades of deep space; pulled down by gravity to create a new spacetime continuum in your hand.

Oxygen Blue: The refreshing light blue gradient was inspired by gently flowing skies and pure liquid oxygen. It radiates brightness and a steady enlightening peace.

The vivo V20 SE has a 6.44-inch (16.37cm) 1080P AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display that brings vibrant and authentic colours to life. It boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12%. It can display more than 16 million composite color shades - vivid, authentic and dynamic. Better still, the display’s brightness auto-adjusts to ambient conditions. It is gentle on your eyes and makes everything you look at more magnificent.

It also features an In-Display Fingerprint Scanning. vivo’s advanced technology for unlocking is near effortless and functions with just lightly touching the display. A range of cool animations gives more options to explore.

Robust Performance – Power Up Your Day:

vivo V20 SE is a premium flagship device that is built keeping in mind aesthetic and design aspects as well as powerful performance for today’s evolved users. It has a few features carefully merged to keep the users engaged and interested in the ever-changing environment.

Processor and Storage: V20 SE is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor, delivers smooth and steady performance for applications and games with a vast 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Battery: V20 SE is supported by a 4,100mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge. With the strong battery and FlashCharge support, users can have a more convenient mobile experience and record themselves in various scenarios. vivo's advanced 33W FlashCharge technology is now 50% faster, and comes with eight safety protections. Enjoy a recharge to 62% in just 30 minutes, or a full recharge in just under an hour.

Multi Turbo: The Multi-Turbo feature is optimized with Turbo technologies that enhance the overall performance of V20 SE. vivo Multi-Turbo works at the system level to optimize software and hardware; delivering enhanced speed, efficiency and strategy. It includes AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo (for heat dissipation), Center Turbo (which targets core system resources) and ART++ Turbo (for compilation optimization). You’ll be blown away by the performance surge.

Memory Recaller: This unique feature enables users get their old memories back. This remarkable feature restores clarity in blurry old images instantly, and the smart colouring tool further rejuvenates and enhances the colour.

Pricing & Availability:

The vivo V20 SE is now available in Pakistan for pre-order at the official retail price of Rs. 45,999. Customers can also get a chance to win exciting vivo gifts with the pre-order. V20 SE will go on sale starting 7th of November and will be available in two color options Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black.

Customers can also get this smartphone with exclusive gifts on vivo’s flagship store on Daraz as a part of their 11.11 Sale.

vivo offers one-year warranty for V20 SE along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V20 SE is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

More information can be accessed at the official website:

https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v20se