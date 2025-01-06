realme C75 sets new sales records with its waterproof promise

As the realme C75 continues its journey through the Pakistani market, its offline sales have generated significant attention, reflecting a remarkable surge in demand and consumer enthusiasm.

With its IP69 waterproof certification and cutting-edge features, the excitement surrounding this smartphone has captivated audiences, solidifying Realme’s reputation as a brand that truly understands its consumers.

From bustling retail stores to local mobile shops, the realme C75 has attracted unparalleled attention. Its revolutionary features—such as excellent water and dust resistance, a powerful 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a stylish design—have set a new benchmark for smartphones in its category.

With vibrant colour options such as Lightning Gold and Storm Black, customers are drawn to the device’s functionality and aesthetic appeal. Its competitive pricing further enhances its popularity. The device is available in two variants: the 8GB/128GB model costs PKR 49,999, while the 8GB/256GB model costs PKR 54,999.

Retailers have reported an overwhelming response, with some stores experiencing stock shortages due to high demand.

Additionally, the one-year water damage warranty, a first in the industry, boosts the device’s appeal by providing customers with peace of mind and reinforcing realme’s commitment to quality and innovation. The market’s excitement underscores the success of the Realme C75 as a device that combines premium features with affordability, making it accessible to a broader audience.

As realme approaches 2025 on a high note, the remarkable reception of the C75 in Pakistan reaffirms its status as a game-changer in the tech space and a reliable companion for users seeking resilience and performance.