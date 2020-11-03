Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus’ second wave continues to spread!

After Jawad Ahmed, Ameer Gillani and Usman Mukhtar, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The model shared the news on her Instagram stories Tuesday morning.

"Covid positive. Send little love, prayers and flowers our way," said Khattak.

Pakistan has reported 1,167 new cases by Covid-19. Death toll reaches 6,849 after 14 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases has surged to 336,260 in Pakistan while 315,446 people have recovered from the disease. 624 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

We wish Saheefa a speedy recovery!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!