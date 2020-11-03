Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus

03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus
Share

Coronavirus’ second wave continues to spread! 

After Jawad Ahmed, Ameer Gillani and Usman Mukhtar, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The model shared the news on her Instagram stories Tuesday morning.

"Covid positive. Send little love, prayers and flowers our way," said Khattak.

Pakistan has reported 1,167 new cases by Covid-19. Death toll reaches 6,849 after 14 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases has surged to 336,260 in Pakistan while 315,446 people have recovered from the disease. 624 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

We wish Saheefa a speedy recovery!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Pakistan, ADB sign $2m grant accord to combat ...
06:03 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for ...
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Lily James, Emma Thompson to star in Jemima ...
03:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik ...
02:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets ...
01:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak all set to launch her own ...
12:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr