COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
Share
Zara owner, Inditex announced that’s its permanently closing as many as 1,200 stores - 16 per cent of it's outlets worldwide - as the world's largest fashion retailer plans to double down on e-commerce.
As part of its post-coronavirus strategy, Zara will invest approximately $1.13 billion, in digital and $1.93 billion, in store expansion.
Store closure will most likely take place in Asia and Europe, with factories being shutdown as well.
Inditex experienced a net loss of US$465 million in the February to April first quarter.
Major clothing retailers from H&M to Gap have also reported an intense drop in sales as shoppers quarantine during global lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- realme leaps into local AIOT industry introduces Fitness Band & Buds ...12:08 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Dawlance Inverter ACs offer the longest 4-year warranty on PCB Cards10:33 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Detection dogs catch fraud at BB Fatima Cash & Carry store10:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Jazz donates lifesaving equipment to PIMS09:51 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 123,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,407 confirmed ...09:48 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani short film to be showcased at virtual Palm Springs festival ...04:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Anna Wintour apologises for race-related ‘mistakes’ at Vogue02:56 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020