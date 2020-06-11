COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe

04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Zara owner, Inditex announced that’s its permanently closing as many as 1,200 stores - 16 per cent of it's outlets worldwide - as the world's largest fashion retailer plans to double down on e-commerce.

As part of its post-coronavirus strategy, Zara will invest approximately $1.13 billion, in digital and $1.93 billion, in store expansion.

Store closure will most likely take place in Asia and Europe, with factories being shutdown as well.

Inditex experienced a net loss of US$465 million in the February to April first quarter.

Major clothing retailers from H&M to Gap have also reported an intense drop in sales as shoppers quarantine during global lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

