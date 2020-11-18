Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over COVID-19

QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has not imposed a broad-based smart lockdown amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the southwestern province, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Liaquat Shahwani took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to clarify that the notification making rounds in media groups regarding the provincial government imposing a lockdown is "fake".

بلوچستان حکومت نے ابھی تک کسی بھی قسم کی لاک ڈاون کا کوئی فیصلہ نہیں کیا۔

میڈیا گروپس میں گردش کرنے والی نوٹیفیکشن جعلی ہے۔

The fake notification had mentioned that commercial activities would come to a halt at 10pm.

"The Balochistan government has not made any decision to impose a lockdown."

Yesterday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir re-imposed lockdown due to increasing cases of coronavirus.