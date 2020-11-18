Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over COVID-19
Share
QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has not imposed a broad-based smart lockdown amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the southwestern province, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Liaquat Shahwani took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to clarify that the notification making rounds in media groups regarding the provincial government imposing a lockdown is "fake".
بلوچستان حکومت نے ابھی تک کسی بھی قسم کی لاک ڈاون کا کوئی فیصلہ نہیں کیا۔— Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) November 18, 2020
میڈیا گروپس میں گردش کرنے والی نوٹیفیکشن جعلی ہے۔
شکریہ pic.twitter.com/aF7eBJGqbq
The fake notification had mentioned that commercial activities would come to a halt at 10pm.
"The Balochistan government has not made any decision to impose a lockdown."
Second Covid-19 wave forces Azad Kashmir to go ... 05:20 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
MUZAFFARABAD – A complete lockdown has been imposed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for 15 days to control the ...
Yesterday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir re-imposed lockdown due to increasing cases of coronavirus.
- Iraq reopens Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia after 30 years06:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- How did President Zardari & Gen Kayani respond to OBL raid, Obama ...06:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Parachinar roof collapse05:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Faisalabad gets Rs13b package; PM Imran vows to industrialise Pakistan05:37 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over COVID-1905:25 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE magazine’s sexiest man alive01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- ‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March says Matthew Perry01:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s decaying mansions are being brought to ...01:09 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020