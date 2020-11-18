Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over COVID-19
05:27 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Balochistan has NOT imposed a smart lockdown over COVID-19
QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has not imposed a broad-based smart lockdown amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the southwestern province, a spokesman said on Wednesday. 

Liaquat Shahwani took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to clarify that the notification making rounds in media groups regarding the provincial government imposing a lockdown is "fake".

The fake notification had mentioned that commercial activities would come to a halt at 10pm.

"The Balochistan government has not made any decision to impose a lockdown."

Yesterday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir re-imposed lockdown due to increasing cases of coronavirus.

