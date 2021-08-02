Sindh SHOs permitted to take action against Covid SOPs’ violations
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Monday has given authority to Station house officers (SHO) to take action against people violating coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs) amid spike in cases.
A notification by Home Department said police inspectors could take action against those involved in violating the SOP at offices, industries, and shops.
The police officials can take action under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, the notification said.
The powers were earlier restricted to deputy and assistant commissioners.
“Beside Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Labour Officers concerned as well as personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies not below the rank of Inspector Police (or equivalent rank for other LEAs), the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Officers Incharge of Police Stations are also empowered under section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VII of 2015) to take any legal action on any act in contravention of this (original/amended) order or directions/notices issued thereunder and including action under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860," the notification read.
The development comes after the provincial government imposed lockdown restrictions across the province to curb Covid-19 surge due to Delta variant, which was first reported in India.
Pakistan reports 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths amid ... 09:11 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 4,858 ...
