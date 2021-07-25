Pakistan’s Covid vaccine tally crosses 25 million mark
04:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's Covid vaccine tally crosses 25 million mark
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan had administered 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Sunday as the authorities ramp up inoculation amid the recent Covid spike.

National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Sunday took to his official handle where he revealed that a number of Covid-19 vaccinations carried out so far had exceeded 25 million.

The ruling party leader further stated that the total number of people to have been fully vaccinated had also crossed 20 million.

The authorities had planned further acceleration of the mass vaccination process for the next month.“By end August all major cities target is to have at least 40% of eligible population vaccinated,” the tweet reads.

On Saturday, NCOC Chief revealed that the rate of Covid-19 deaths per million in Pakistan remained the lowest in the region due to timely decisions of the incumbent government.

Umar observed that in Iran some 1,037 people died out of a one million population while in Nepal the number was 326, India stands at 301, Sri Lanka 186, Afghanistan 160, and Bangladesh 113.

However, the PTI leader warned that the risk was not over yet therefore, people should follow SOPs and also have themselves vaccinated against the novel virus.

