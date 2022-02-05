Pakistan reports 6,137 new Covid infections, positivity rate hovers at 9.67pc
ISLAMABAD − At least 28 people died of the novel disease while 6,137 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,448 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,454,800.
Pakistan conducted a total of 63,413 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 9.67 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,649.
Around 16,347 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,333,732. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 91,620.
As many as 549,872 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 487,407 in Punjab, 200,710 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 130,872 in Islamabad, 34,711 in Balochistan, 40,355 in Azad Kashmir and 10,873 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,230 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,878 in Sindh, 6,037 in KP, 985 in Islamabad, 761 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
