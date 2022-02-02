Rehman Malik put on ventilator after contracting Covid-19
Web Desk
01:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PPP leader Rehman Malik was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications, said his spokesperson.

Riaz Ahmad Turi confirmed on Wednesday that the senior PPP leader had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago.

The former senator was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Islamabad after his condition deteriorated. However, his condition continued to worsen and doctors put him on a ventilator on Tuesday, Turi added.

Malik had not been feeling well for the last 15 days. The virus affected his lungs, he said.

The spokesperson said the PPP leader had also been complaining of breathing problems after contracting Covid.

Meanwhile, Senator Sehar Kamran said Malik’s condition was “quite serious” due to Covid and prayed for his speedy recovery.

