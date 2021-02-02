PM Imran launches COVID-19 vaccination drive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched coronavirus vaccination drive in Pakistan, besides urging people to keep exercising precautions.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to a healthcare worker in presence of the prime minister, his special assistant Dr Faisal Sultan, and National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for providing first batch of five hundred thousand vaccines to Pakistan.

He said in first phase, the vaccine will be provided to health workers and then old age people.

The Prime Minister said the vaccine will be distributed among the provinces on equal basis.

Urging people to wear face mask, he said that it could slow the spread of the virus.

After administrating vaccine to healthcare workers, the age groups most at risk will be given the shot, the premier added.

He said that coronavirus cases are declining in Pakistan, adding that it can be fought off by following the SOPs.

On Monday, Pakistan received the first batch of Chinese coronavirus vaccine, Sinopharm, after a PAF plane laden with the vaccine landed in the federal capital.