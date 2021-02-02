Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,220 new infections – lowest in three months

ISLAMABAD – At least 63 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,220 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures, Pakistan reports the lowest daily coronavirus cases in the last three months. The death toll has surged to 11,746 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 547,648.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,285 patients have recovered from the virus and 1,881 patients are still in critical condition. The total recoveries stand at 502,537.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases is 33,365. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.14 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 247,727 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 158,220 in Punjab 67,419 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41,493 in Islamabad, 18,830 in Balochistan, 9,050 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,909 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,793 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab 4,004 in Sindh, 1,912 in KP, 475 in Islamabad, 264 in Azad Kashmir, 196 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,005,794 coronavirus tests and 38,813 in the last 24 hours.