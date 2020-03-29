Another special plane carrying second lot of medical supplies from China lands in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Another special plane of China carrying medical supplies to control and counter the Coronavirus pandemic arrived Islamabad this morning.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal received the supplies from Ambassador of China to Pakistan at the airport.

Earlier, a special Chinese flight carrying an eight-member team of medical experts and relief assistance landed Saturday at Islamabad International Airport to support Pakistan in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt. General Muhammad Afzal and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing received the guests and thanked the government and people of China, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, for their timely support in this difficult time.

China is extending full support to Pakistan in its efforts to contain the coronavirus. China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, and support to build an isolation hospital.

The plane carried over 10,000 test kits, 10,000 N95 masks, 100,000 disposable medical masks,5,000 medical protective clothes, five ventilators, 11 defibrillator monitors and 62,000 sets of drugs for treating COVID-19.