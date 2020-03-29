Punjab Govt decides to waive off taxes amounting to Rs 18 billion
10:17 AM | 29 Mar, 2020
Punjab Govt decides to waive off taxes amounting to Rs 18 billion
LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to waive off taxes amounting to 18 billion rupees due to current economic situation besides distribution of 4000 rupees among 2.5 million families affected from the lockdown due to coronavirus across the province.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, the Chief Minister Usman Ahmad Buzdar said 10 billion rupees have been allocated for poor people affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

THE Chief Minister said employment of a large number of people has been affected from coronavirus especially daily wagers.

He also announced that, keeping in view the pandemic, the government has decided to remit 90-day imprisonment of the prisoners in Punjab prisons.            

He said that Punjab Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Ordinance 2020 had been enforced which facilitated administration and the Health department authority to implement measures taken for controlling coronavirus beside providing them legal protection.

The chief minister said the government would also review package for the journalists and would take necessary measures to resolve their problems. He said that Personal Protection Equipment was available according to the need for the staff providing treatment to the corona patients.

