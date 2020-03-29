FM Qureshi says Global fight against Covid-19 requires multi-national approach
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said that global fight against coronavirus pandemic requires multi-national approach and coordination.
In a series of tweets, the minister said that he contacted his counterparts of China, Iran, Turkey, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka to share perspective of help and to exchange best practices.
He said Pakistan and China are collaborating closely for assistance to counter Covid-19.
FM Qureshi said a Crisis Management Unit is working around the clock at the Foreign Office to look after all Pakistanis stranded abroad.
