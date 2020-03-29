FM Qureshi says Global fight against Covid-19 requires multi-national approach

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said that global fight against coronavirus pandemic requires multi-national approach and coordination.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that he contacted his counterparts of China, Iran, Turkey, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka to share perspective of help and to exchange best practices.

Global fight against #Covid_19 requires multilateral approach & coordination. We have reached out to FMs of China, Iran, Turkey, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Germany, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka & Nepal thus far to share perspective, help and to exchange best practices pic.twitter.com/nDuqz9MtIs — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 28, 2020

He said Pakistan and China are collaborating closely for assistance to counter Covid-19.

Pakistan & China collaborating closely for assistance to counter formidable COVID-19. We thank Govt of China for sending team of medical professionals & relief assistance including test kits, masks, ventilators, protective suits & support to build isolation hospital #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/76DdRadB0d — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 28, 2020

FM Qureshi said a Crisis Management Unit is working around the clock at the Foreign Office to look after all Pakistanis stranded abroad.