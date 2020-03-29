N Korea test fires two short-range ballistic missiles
11:38 AM | 29 Mar, 2020
PYONGYANG - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday.
According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North fired the two projectiles from the port city of Wonsan into the Sea of Japan.
Tokyo's defence ministry said the projectiles fell short of Japanese waters and the country's exclusive economic zone.
It is the fourth such launch this month.
