Coronavirus infection cases reach 1,495 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have reached 1,495.

According to the government statistics, the cases include 557 cases in Punjab, 469 in Sindh, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 in Balochistan, 39 in Islamabad, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan and two cases in Azad Kashmir.

Twelve deaths have been reported from the disease so far and seven patients were said to be in critical condition while 25 patients have recovered.

As many as 79 cases have been report in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had decided to close Eastern and Western borders both for trade and passenger traffic for two more weeks.

Pakistan army troops have also been deployed across the country, assisting Federal and provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on public safety.

The Army troops were also assisting in contact tracking, tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals to ensure containment of COVID-19 or coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies to control and counter the Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Islamabad.

Earlier, a special Chinese flight carrying an eight-member team of medical experts and relief assistance landed Saturday at Islamabad International Airport to support Pakistan in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

China is extending full support to Pakistan in its efforts to contain the coronavirus. China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, and support to build an isolation hospital. The plane carried over 10,000 test kits, 10,000 N95 masks, 100,000 disposable medical masks,5,000 medical protective clothes, five ventilators, 11 defibrillator monitors and 62,000 sets of drugs for treating COVID-19.