IOK records another death due to Coronavirus

SRINAGAR - The Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) recorded the another fatality due to the novel coronavirus after a 60-year-old man hailing from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district died during we hours on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the man died at Chest Disease hospital, Srinagar, at around 4:00 am. A doctor said that the man was referred from SMHS hospital and had tested positive only yesterday.

"He was put on a ventilator yesterday evening. The patient was suffering from liver ailment," the doctor said.

Reports said the man had no travel history and died of pneumonia triggered by the virus. The IOK authorities also confirmed the same.

With his death, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has raised two in Kashmir Valley.

On Thursday last, a 65-year-old from Hyderpora died of the disease, making it the first case of death due to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for the coronavirus at the Chest Disease hospital, taking the number of such persons to 24 in Kashmir Valley and overall 33 in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.