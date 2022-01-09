Pakistan logs 1,572 new Covid infections, 7 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:27 AM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistan logs 1,572 new Covid infections, 7 deaths in past 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported a daily jump of 1,572 coronavirus infections as cases surged across the country especially in Karachi, data from the federal health ministry showed, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics from the country’s nerve center on Covid, at least 7 person died of the virus in the last 24 hours while the overall toll has now surged to 28,969 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,304,058.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,658 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.16 percent.

The number of patients in critical care was 604. Around 325 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,258,657.

As many as 486,740 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 447,530 in Punjab, 181,715 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,283 in Islamabad, 33,658 in Balochistan, 34,702 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,430 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

NCOC Chief breaks silence over lockdown rumours ... 11:32 AM | 6 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar on Wednesday dismissed the rumors of ...

Moreover, 13,079 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,681 in Sindh, 5,942 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 747 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Karachi launches door-to-door vaccination ... 10:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign for largely unvaccinated ...

More From This Category
CTD guns down six Daesh militants in Quetta
09:51 AM | 9 Jan, 2022
Al Khalid-I: Pakistan's main battle tank ...
10:41 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Most of roads in Murree cleared amid appeals to ...
11:30 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration to combat ...
09:32 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother dies in ...
09:02 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Cricketers saddened over Murree deaths
08:13 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman Khan advises Tiktok star Jannat Mirza to wear less makeup
07:40 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr