Pakistan logs 1,572 new Covid infections, 7 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported a daily jump of 1,572 coronavirus infections as cases surged across the country especially in Karachi, data from the federal health ministry showed, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics from the country’s nerve center on Covid, at least 7 person died of the virus in the last 24 hours while the overall toll has now surged to 28,969 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,304,058.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,658 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.16 percent.

Statistics 9 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,658

Positive Cases: 1572

Positivity %: 3.16%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 604 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 9, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was 604. Around 325 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,258,657.

As many as 486,740 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 447,530 in Punjab, 181,715 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,283 in Islamabad, 33,658 in Balochistan, 34,702 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,430 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,079 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,681 in Sindh, 5,942 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 747 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.