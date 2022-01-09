CTD guns down six Daesh militants in Quetta
QUETTA – At least 6 militants of Daesh were killed in a gun battle with personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Eastern Bypass area of the Balochistan capital late, an official said.
A spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department said six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security team during a raid. One of the terrorists Asghar Samalani had Rs2 million bounty money on his head.
Daesh group led by Samalani was reportedly planning a major attack against a sensitive installation in Balochistan. The CTD team was approaching the hideout when the terrorists attacked it with grenades and indiscriminate heavy fire.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, six terrorists were found dead while four to five terrorists managed to escape. Later, a search operation was launched to find the remaining members of the network.
The officials also recovered weapons and explosive materials from the terrorist hideout. Apart from ammunition, a bike fitted with an IED meant to target the sensitive installation was also recovered.
Earlier in November 2021, the CTD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had killed four terrorists in a shootout during an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.
The terrorists had been identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla, belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
